PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,283,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

