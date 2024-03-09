Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.25) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSON

Pearson Stock Down 1.9 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 993 ($12.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,482.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 967.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 932.79. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is 5,750.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,723.04). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.