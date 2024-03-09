Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,396 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Duolingo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,100 shares of company stock worth $36,228,169 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.75.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

