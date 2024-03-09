Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

