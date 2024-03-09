Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,060 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $44,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elastic by 79.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

