Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lam Research by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $956.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $856.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $738.08.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

