Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

