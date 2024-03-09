Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $116.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

