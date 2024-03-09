Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,388 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Revolve Group worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 176,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $26.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

