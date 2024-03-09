Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,047 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in FIGS by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $692,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FIGS by 51.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 235,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 219.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 236,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

FIGS Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.61 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $953.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

