Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

