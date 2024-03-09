Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

