Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,996 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Shutterstock worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 23.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

