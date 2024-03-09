Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 23,821 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,821 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.