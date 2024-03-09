Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 25,406 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,406 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plug Power worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $211,176,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 303,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

