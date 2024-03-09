Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $205.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $206.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.