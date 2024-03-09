Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 31,721 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,721 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,236,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after acquiring an additional 366,952 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on YMM. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

