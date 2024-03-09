Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 65,102 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,102 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 158,740,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grab by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,332,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Grab by 94.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,370,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after buying an additional 10,869,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

