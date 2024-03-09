Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $214.53 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $178.71.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.