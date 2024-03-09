Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of PR stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $62,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,833,426 shares of company stock worth $619,355,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,159,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

