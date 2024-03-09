Pi Financial Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$13.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.86.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

