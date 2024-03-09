Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $5,476,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

