Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Down 2.1%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 132,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 84,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Pintec Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pintec Technology by 39,960.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pintec Technology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

