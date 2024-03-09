Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PXD traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $243.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,339. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

