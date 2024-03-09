Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $90,578.72

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $33.51 million and $90,578.72 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00090902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.