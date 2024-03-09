PLDT Inc. (PHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.597 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

PLDT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

PLDT Price Performance

NYSE PHI opened at $23.12 on Friday. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 21.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PLDT by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

