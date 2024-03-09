Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $2.90 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $2.80 to $2.90 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

PLUG stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

