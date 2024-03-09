Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Head to Head Survey

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 491.72%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 7.92 -$10.63 million ($106.15) -0.04 Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.47 -$20.27 million ($33.76) -0.05

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -544.63% -266.16% -96.52% Plus Therapeutics -271.04% -805.57% -97.73%

Risk & Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.