Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$40.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Pollard Banknote Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$36.60 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$20.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The stock has a market cap of C$986.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.