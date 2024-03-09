Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Porch Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Porch Group Stock Performance

PRCH opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 289,626 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 235,770 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 5,662.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

