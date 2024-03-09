Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.28

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 17842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

