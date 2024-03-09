Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.28

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 17842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.