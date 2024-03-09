Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

