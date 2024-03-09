Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CEO George K. Ng acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Young acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,498.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George K. Ng acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

