ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.78

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 9614949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $3,760,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,263 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $3,501,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 680.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

