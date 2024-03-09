ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.17

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 7888522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

