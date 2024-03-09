ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.58

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 179601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

