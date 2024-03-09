ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.38

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.12, with a volume of 2870546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.49.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

