Proton Price Up 11.2% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Proton has a total market cap of $44.10 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,654,685,997 coins and its circulating supply is 25,183,417,720 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

