Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,388,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $335.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $339.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

