Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.99 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

