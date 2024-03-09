Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $264.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,488 shares of company stock worth $106,963,791. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

