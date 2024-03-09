Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $21.82 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,110,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $251.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

