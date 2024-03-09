Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,815. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

