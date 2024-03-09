Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.2 %

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.92. 3,379,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

