Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,021 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 175.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PACCAR by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 224,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 122.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,022 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.65. 2,038,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $116.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

