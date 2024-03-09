Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,352 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
