Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 21,457 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

ON opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

