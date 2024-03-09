Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 23,388 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

