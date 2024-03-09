Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 30,055 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Centene worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $78.14. 3,661,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,473. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

