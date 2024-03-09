Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 32,140 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

